Knights and NSW Blues legend, Andrew Joey Johns has made the shock suggestion that Daly Cherry-Evans should retain his Kangaroos halfback spot over Nathan Cleary for the World Cup.

The decision looms as one of the biggest that Mal Meninga will have to make, with the two State of Origin number sevens both expected to be included in the squad to travel to England for the tournament, which starts in mid-October.

The eighth immortal voiced his opinion on Channel 9s Freddy and The Eighth, that not only should Cherry-Evans get the seven jersey over Cleary, but should also captain the Australian side instead of James Tedesco.

“I think Daly Cherry-Evans deserves to be the halfback after his Origin series,” Johns argued.

“Before Origin, I thought Nathan would be, but if you’re looking at Origin in particular I think Daly deserves to be halfback and captain.

“Daly is the incumbent, we haven’t played for a couple of years. I think he deserves first shot at it, and captain.”

Australia's last international match was back in November of 2019 when Tonga beat Australia (16 - 12) for the first time in a historic match at Eden Park.

“Both of them will go. Before Origin, I thought Nathan will be there, but after Origin, particularly in game three, (Cherry-Evans’) performance, I thought, well he deserves it", Johns continued.

Johns' opinion was contended by his co-presenter and current NSW coach, Brad 'Freddy' Fittler.

“I think Nathan. I think Nathan has (played) more consistently,” Fittler said.

“They will pick them both, no doubt, they will pick them both to go away.

It would certainly be a controversial decision by Mal Meninga to stick with Cherry-Evans at halfback especially considering Manly's dismal finish to the season.

Cherry-Evans does have World Cup experience however, making five appearances in the 2013 tournament and boasting 15 test caps for the Kangaroos.