The Andrew Johns Cup has entered its final stages of the competition with only four teams left. Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists for the two semi-final matches this weekend.
Western Rams vs Central Coast Roosters
Taking place at Woy Woy Oval at 10:00am, the Western Rams will face the Central Coast Roosters in the first semi-final game.
The Rams finished first in the Southern Conference with eight points, while the Roosters finished second in the Northern Conference with nine points.
Western Rams
1. Taj Jordan
2. Jai Ashby
3. Kemp Riches
4. Sonny MacGregor
22. Charlie Fischbeck
6. Triston Ross
7. Callum Miskell
8. Ryan George
9. Jock Selwood
10. Riley Durrant
11. Ravai Tulevu
12. Logan Coombes
13. Cooper Townsend (c)
Interchange
14. Bryson Read
15. William Giovas
16. Tyreike Powell
17. Archie Morris
Central Coast Roosters
1. Zaylen Ekepati
2. Semi Leweniqila
3. Chase Kapua
4. Koby Houghton
5. Isaac Philips
6. Jack Dean-Potaka
7. Owen Knowles
8. Duncan Gatt-Smith
9. Kalen Cashin
10. Samuel Tracey
11. Tulsyn McCulloch
12. Cooper Gibbs
13. Alexander Stephenson (c)
Interchange
14. Tadhg Close
15. Cooper Newton
16. Blessing Foini
17. Kohen Scott