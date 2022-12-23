After attending court today, St George Illawarra Dragons half Talatau Amone is set to be released from custody under strict bail conditions, per the Daily Telegraph.

Amone was arrested under charges of grievous bodily harm and destroying property, as well as intimidation after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer following a dispute that initially involved his father, Talatau Amone Snr.

He made no application for bail initially following his arrest and was kept in custody, spending the night in the police holding cells beneath Wollongong Courthouse.

But while attending court on Friday morning, December 23, prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said that police would no longer oppose Amone being released from custody, provided he had strict bail conditions placed on his release.

There were a number of family members and friends in court to support Amone. His father was arrested a month ago in relation to the same incident and was refused bail. He is still in custody.

Police will allege Amone assaulted a roofing contractor with a hammer after he, his father and an unknown third party accessed a neighbouring property following a dispute over vehicle parking.

Police from Lake Illawarra LAC established a strike form in response to the incident, with their investigations leading to Amone's arrest after detectives visited his residence on Thursday, December 22.

Amone had recently signed an extension with the Dragons, but his future is now less certain. The club confirmed they were aware of the incident in a media release, also asserting that had referred the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit and would be making no further comment.