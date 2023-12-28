St George Illawarra half Talatau Amone has reportedly decided against appealing the NRL's call to deregister him from the competition.

Amone had until Wednesday to decide whether to accept or challenge the league's punishment, with News Corp reporting the 21-year-old has opted against appealing.

The decision will see the 54-gamer's time in the Red V and in the NRL come to an end over two years on from his professional debut.

Amone was contracted with the Dragons until the end of next season, with that deal now set to be torn up once the NRL's punishment is confirmed.

The league's findings came in the wake of Amone being sentenced in Wollongong Local Court to two years imprisonment by way of an intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service, with the Dragons player charged with Intimidation and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm for an incident from November last year.

Amone was stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy earlier this year before returning for the second half of St George Illawarra's 2023 campaign ahead of his court appearance.

His absence has since been filled by the Dragons, who managed to sign Warriors halfback Ronald Volkman on an immediate move from Auckland.

Amone's own future remains up in the air, with the emerging playmaker likely facing at least a year out of the NRL system after the competition's decision to have his registration cancelled.

Amone will also be required to complete his 300 hours of community service before being a chance of returning to the NRL.