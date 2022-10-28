England rugby league legend Martin Offiah believes coach Shaun Wane will have no choice but to pick breakout star Dominic Young for the knockout rounds at the World Cup.

Young was one of the surprise selections in the English squad for the tournament.

After making a name for himself in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights during the 2022 campaign, Young has taken his game to a new level at the Rugby League World Cup, and has now seemingly secured a spot for himself.

Young has set the tournament on fire, scoring a double in England's opening game against Samoa, before backing it up with another two tries against France last week. Ryan Hall also scored two tries in that game.

"It's almost impossible to not pick Dom now," Offiah told AAP.

"We've seen plenty of world-class outside backs go out to Australia and come back with their tails between their legs.

"I heard James Graham say that Dom wasn't particularly successful in his first year in the NRL.

"But credit to him, he has backed himself by sticking, he's got through his problems and now he commands a position in an NRL team.

"What he is doing in this tournament as a 20-year-old is absolutely phenomenal."

Young scored 14 tries in 20 games for the Knights during the 2022 NRL season, but had 134 metres per game, to go with 67 tackle breaks, while his defence also improved the longer the season went on.

That has been on display so far at the World Cup, and it has NRL clubs sitting up and taking notice.

It was only reported last week that up to six clubs could be interested in Young, who is able to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 ahead of his contract ending with the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Young will play his third game for England against Greece this weekend as the group stage of the tournament rolls to a close, with Ryan Hall once again likely to be named on the other wing.