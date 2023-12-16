After training alongside the South Sydney Rabbitohs, All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has revealed his dream to play in the NRL one day.

Refusing to rule out a cross-code switch from rugby union to the league, per the Herald, the All Blacks have been a mainstay of the national team since debuting for them back in 2020 and even managed two appearances at the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

Inspired by NRL great Greg Inglis, the 24-year-old admitted he was a massive Rabbitohs fan growing up and has long dreamed of one day plying his trade in the NRL.

“I said it a few years ago, it's always been a lifelong dream to be able to play in a different code and play league," he said via the Herald.

“I grew up playing a few years of league in high school, and I find it a lot more enjoyable watching league than I do watching rugby, because rugby is a job for me and I have to watch it all the time.

“I find the game so much more enjoyable. Doing that session [on Tuesday], I respect it so much more because it's so fast and you don't have much time to think. We'll definitely see what happens down the track.”

Embed from Getty Images

Currently playing for the Blues in the Super Rugby competition and Auckland in the National Provincial Competition, the winger has been a star in the 15-man code since he was a junior.

After the Sydney Roosters announced the signing of Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Clarke may become the next rugby union star to join the NRL.

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou revealed that he was impressed by Clarke's performance in the club's training sessions and spoke about whether he would be interested in his services if he wanted to join down the line.

“If there's an option down the line for him to come over to rugby league, there's no doubt we'd be sitting at the table, for sure," Demetriou said per the publication.

“He was really polite and engaging, and slotted in seamlessly to be fair. It was set up today to be attack-focused, and he defended well in the system. He also jumped in and did some reps with the ‘red side' [the more experienced players].

“He clearly reads space really well. It was just great to have him in here.”