All Black star Ardien Savea has made a startling admission, saying he is considering a move to the NRL with the confession set to send shock waves through New Zealand Rugby.

The news will be bittersweet for the lone NRL club in New Zealand however, with the Warriors seemingly ruled out by Savea.

Savea was a guest on the Ice Project podcast with former Warrior Isaac John and spoke of his interest in joining an existing NRL force.

“Strategically I would want to go to a team that was dominating, like the [Melbourne] Storm or [Sydney] Roosters.”

The Hurricanes star is contracted with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2021, but stated he was ‘low-key thinking about it for next year”

Savea said that former Canterbury Bulldogs star and dual international Sonny Bill Williams has served as the inspiration behind the potential move.

“100 per cent I want to play rugby league, I think they do a lot more in terms of off the field stuff… and also, just a new challenge. I want to test myself,” Savea said.

“Learning a whole new game and seeing if I can dominate or, play the way I play in union, that excites me.

“Seeing guys like Sonny do it kind of plays on my mind a bit.”

Williams played in two winning World Cup squads for the All Blacks and played in their 2019 campaign in Japan. In 2012, Williams made a return to the NRL and won a second NRL premiership with the Sydney Roosters and followed this with a return to union in 2015.

Savea has proven himself in recent years to be one of the stars of world rugby, being nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year and winning Super Rugby player of the Year in 2019.

He is expected to return for the Hurricanes in the coming weeks after undergoing knee-surgery following the All Blacks World Cup semi-final loss to England in August.