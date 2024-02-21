Former halfback Greg Alexander has questioned the NRL over the numerous amount of bunker interferences through a game, after it was revealed by AAP that field-goal attempts will be treated in the same way as tries this season.

Increasing the number of interferences by the bunker with the new rule, 2024 will become the first season that video referees will now view field-goal attempts the same way as tries.

"It means that when an on-field referee awards a field goal, the bunker will automatically begin reviewing the play and have the power to overturn the call," the initial report from AAP read.

This follows the introduction two years ago, that every try scored will need to be monitored by the bunker - a rule that has caused criticism and outrage from a significant portion of club fan bases.

Speaking on SEN 1170, Alexander spoke about the issue and questioned the NRL to bring in the new rule surrounding the bunked and field-goals.

“It's one of those questions,” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I've always said if the bunker can prove something isn't right, well let's prove that it isn't right.

“But there's got to be a limit to how often the bunker gets involved in the game.

“I think bringing it in to check every (field goal) and you will have to check to every field goal, any field goal that goes over that scores a point.

“Generally a field goal is to win the game, we will be checking and I think that takes away the spontaneity of a victory.”

As of the time of publication, it is understood that the NRL has yet to comment on the initial report from the AAP and either confirm or deny the change in the system.