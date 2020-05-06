A member of the Albury City Council that voted to ban the Melbourne Storm from using council-owned facilities has explained the reason behind the decision.

On Tuesday night, the Albury City Council held a meeting about Melbourne Storm using Greenfields Park as their training base, as the council voted against the Storm from using it.

Graham Docksey, who was part of the meeting, explains why they opposed the motion and took aim of the camping trip in which four NRL players broke social distancing requirements, in which Melbourne Storm player Josh Addo-Carr was a part of.

“There have been too many examples of breaches, recently,” He told Sydney radio station

“I’m a fan of Melbourne Storm. I played rugby league at high school and I played rugby league in the early days of the army. But this was a chance I was not prepared to take for my community.”

Docksey also explained that despite the easing of restrictions in New South Wales, most residents in Albury didn’t feel comfortable with the Storm coming in.

“I heard my community. They’re the ones who put me where I am and I’m quite happy and quite comfortable with my decision,” Docksey said.

“Amongst our councillors, we have two doctors. I listened to one of (those) doctors in particular and the other one confirmed that the testing procedures are not 100 per cent in relation to temperature testing.”

However, Melbourne Storm CEO Dave Donaghy saw things differently.

“I was there on Monday or Tuesday and the reception I received from the locals, whether it was Steve at the quality hotel resort where the team is being based at or the couple of young ladies that own the gym, it’s been nothing but everyone receiving us with open arms,” he told SEN.