Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson has confirmed his future, inking a long-term contract until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

The 26-year-old Queensland representative confirmed that he will remain on the Gold Coast for the next six seasons and will likely remain a one-club player at the Titans.

The confirmation of his future comes after back-rower David Fifita accepted a player option in his contract that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

“The Titans mean quite a bit to me. It's been my home and my work for the last ten years,” Brimson said in a club statement.

"I started as a 15-year-old coming through the ranks and have been full-time since 2017. I love playing for this club and I love the Gold Coast.

"I'm also excited for what the future holds. This new deal is good security for me and my family and I'm extremely excited for the next six years."

Joining the Gold Coast Titans at the age of 15, Brimson has gone on to make 108 appearances and score 43 tries for the club since making his debut in 2018.

A graduate of the famed Keebra Park High School, he has also represented the Australian 9s team in 2019 and has managed four games for the QLD Maroons between 2020 and 2023 - the most recent appearance being in Game 2 last year.

"AJ is such a natural footy player, and we've seen that across his career with his ability to play anywhere in the backline," coach Des Hasler added.

"He's also established himself as a leader among our playing group and is a local product who loves this club and wants to see success on the Coast.

"I know the passion he has for the community, which along with his skill is why he's such a fan favourite.

"I'm glad to see him remain a Titan until 2030."