Wests Tigers halfback Aidan Sezer has officially left the club for a new team which will see him once again return overseas to the Super League competition.

Only having a mutual option at the Tigers for next season, Sezer is confirmed to be joining Hull FC in the Super League competition on a two-year contract until the end of the 2026 season.

The move comes after Sezer returned to the NRL this year for the Wests Tigers. However, the arrival of Jarome Luai next season and the breakout seasons of Latu Fainu and Lachlan Galvin would have limited his presence and game time in 2025.

He will also play under John Cartwright, the team's new head coach, after spending this season as the assistant coach of the Brisbane Broncos under Kevin Walters.

“It feels great to sign for the club. Hull FC is a great club and when I played over in England before, I always remember the FC fans were out in big numbers and making lots of noise, so it's going to be awesome to play in front of them next year," he told hullfc.com.

“I spoke to Carty [John Cartwright], and that was pretty much enough to get me to sign.

“It was only a brief conversation over the phone. As soon as I found out he was going to be involved at Hull FC, I was all ears.

“I've got the utmost respect for Carty. He coached me at the Titans and I always really enjoyed working under him, so I'm excited to link up with him again.”

The 33-year-old had played 17 games this year, adding eight try assists and kicking for an average of 265 metres per contest, but unfortunately failed to turn around the fortunes of the Tigers.

A former Gold Coast Titan and Canberra Raider between 2012 and 2019, Sezer left the NRL in 2020 to join the Huddersfield Giants, before also playing at the Leeds Rhinos in 2022 and 2023 - totalling 62 Super League appearances.

“Aidan is a seasoned professional who has shown his capabilities in both the NRL and Super League – with over a decade playing at the top level, we're delighted to add someone of his calibre to our ranks for 2025," Hull FC's Director of Rugby Richie Myler added.

“John is fully aware of the talent Aidan possesses having coached him earlier in his career, while I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for two years at Leeds.

"He is a leadership figure, and he's going to bring that quality to us next season – he'll be another excellent role model for some of our younger talents to look up to.

“With the return of Jordan Abdull, plus the bright young talent of Jack Charles, our pivot options are something that excites us for next season as we add another piece of the puzzle into place.”