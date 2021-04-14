The NRL and Rugby League Players Association are reviewing the Agent Accreditation Scheme.

There are over 100 accredited managers, but most don’t have any first-grade players listed as clients.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, managers feel players should not be able to sign with a manager until the age of 17.

Currently, kids can be represented from the age of 15.

The move would stop agents from signing as many players as possible in the hope of unearthing a superstar.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said the meeting of agents was a good thing for the game.

“Their own destiny is in their hands,” he said.

“The managers I speak to, they want the change. They don’t want to be perceived the way they have been. They want to walk down the street as a player manager with a good reputation.

“I welcome that. I look forward to their input. I’ve spoken to a few of them and they want to be part of the solution. Ironically, it’s for their benefit.”

There has also been talk about reducing the number of agents in the game, although how that would happen isn’t exactly certain.

Discussions surrounding potentially raising the fee for accreditation which currently sits at $10,000 have been held.

V’landys said that any changes would be looked over with a fine tooth comb.

“There are plenty of reforms we can do, and then it comes down to the enforcement of it,” he said.

“I want the player managers to get first crack at it so they can engage in their own solution.”