The player agent of Chad Townsend has addressed the halfback's future and revealed when he will begin talks for a new contract.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the 2016 premiership-winner will be playing for his future this season as he looks to earn a contract extension post-2024.

A veteran of the NRL, Townsend has played 242 career games for the Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and Cowboys.

He is mostly known for his time at the Shire, where he spent nine seasons and won the premiership in the club's maiden Grand Final victory in 2016.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Gavin Orr disclosed that Chad Townsend won't be in talks with the Cowboys until the season begins over a new contract extension but is confident that he will be there in the 2025 season.

"We have decided to wait until the season starts rather than talk contracts now," Townsend's manager Gavin Orr said.

"He is still a key man for the Cowboys and has had a good pre-season.

"Chad loves it up there and wants to stay on.

"We are confident he will start the season well and the club will see his value and sign him for at least another 12 months."

Although Gavin Orr is confident that he will re-sign with the Cowboys for an extra season, it was revealed last year that Townsend was reportedly offered to a number of Super League clubs.

Rugby League Live confirmed these reports and despite several overseas clubs expressing interest in his services, no overseas clubs confirmed the speculation.

While Townsend didn't have the season he hoped for in 2023, Todd Payten has previously admitted that he will play a major role in the club's plan for the 2024 season and will be the first-choice to partner newly appointed captain Tom Dearden in the halves.