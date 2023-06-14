North Queensland Cowboys co-captain Chad Townsend has reportedly been offered to a number of Super League Clubs for next season and beyond.

According to Rugby League Live, sources confirmed that Townsend's name has been put forward in recent days.

This comes just one day after the Cowboys halfback confirmed on Tuesday he will remain at the club until the end of his contract.

Although no Super League clubs have confirmed interest, multiple clubs are reportedly interested in his services for 2024 and beyond.

A veteran of the NRL, Townsend has played 232 career games for the Cowboys and Warriors.

However, the halfback is most known for his time at the Cronulla Sharks, where he spent nine seasons and won the premiership in the club's maiden Grand Final victory in 2016.

While Townsend hasn't had the best season this year, Todd Payten has previously admitted he plays a major role in the club's plan over the next 18 months.

If he does join the Super League, he will follow current teammate Peta Hiku. Hiku signed with Hull KR and will depart the Cowboys at the end of the season.