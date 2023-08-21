Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has responded to reports that have seen him reportedly eyed by several NRL teams and tipped him to become the most likely future NRL head coach.

After taking the Leopards to the final of the Challenge Cup and walking away with a historic win, Lam has admitted that while he would love to coach in the NRL one day, he is in no rush to leave the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, where he has become a coaching maestro.

Presently in his second season at the Leopards in the top coaching role, he has helped guide the club from the second division to being promoted to a Challenge Cup victory to a strong league position as the backend of the competition nears.

After the emphatic victory that was won in golden point by his son Lachlan Lam, a former playmaker with the Sydney Roosters, Lam addressed the reports that linked him to several NRL clubs.

"That's what happens when you have success like we did at the weekend," Lam said via Yorkshire Live.

"I'm OK with that, it was a goal to coach in the NRL one day and hopefully I'll get back there at the right time.

"I'll allow the gods of rugby league to dictate that but I do know I'm enjoying my time and I do feel like I've got the best job in the world. Every day when I drive in here, the support I have got from Derek Beaumont, Chris Chester and Neil Jukes, and all of my players in my leadership group, I'm a happy coach and I love it here."

A successful halfback in his playing days, Lam began his coaching career in the Queensland Cup with the Northern Pride in 2007 before being offered an assistant coaching role under Brad Fittler at the Sydney Roosters. He would then work as an assistant under Wayne Bennett at the Dragons before becoming the head coach of the club's Under 20s team in 2010 and 2011.

On the international scene, he has also coached the Papua New Guinea Kumals and was an assistant coach under Mal Meninga with the Australian Kangaroos for the Rugby League World Cup last year.

"We're building something really well here and I think also, our recruitment and retention, we'll have a better team next year than this year in my opinion. We have a five-year plan here and we're heading in the right direction, there are more good times ahead," he added.

He added: "I'll stick to the day-to-day basis and allow that NRL stuff to take care of itself and if it's meant to go my way I'm sure we'll have conversations in the future but for now I'm really happy here, we've brought some great memories and times to the people in Leigh and our supporters and long may it continue."