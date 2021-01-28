Star winger Josh Addo-Carr revealed that it was new Canterbury coach Trent Barrett that helped the Dogs secure his services in 2022, per Fox Sports.

The 25-year-old requested a move home to New South Wales over the off-season, with the Bulldogs signing him to a four-year deal as of 2022.

More specifically, it was Barrett’s work with the Panthers whilst he was assistant coach at Penrith that has Addo-Carr excited about his future prospects.

“I spoke to Trent a couple of times on the phone, and obviously Panthers had a really successful year,” he said to media on Thursday.

“That got me over the line and I’m super excited that my future is settled and I’m focused on things at the Storm.”

There have been discussions as well whether or not Addo-Carr will be requesting an early release from his contract at the Storm, but it looks as if he’ll be staying for one last premiership tilt, after the Storm’s 2020 NRL triumph.

“I would’ve liked to have gone home a bit earlier, but being away in Twin Waters refreshed my mind a bit,” he said.

“It is what it is. I like coming to training and being around the boys and the coaching staff so that’ll get me through.”

Addo-Carr arrived at Melbourne from Wests Tigers in 2016 and since then has featured in two Melbourne Storm premierships and has played State of Origin and represented Australia.