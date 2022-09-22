Canterbury Bulldogs winger, Josh Addo-Carr is determined to impress Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga as he sets his sights on World Cup glory.

After winning duel premierships with the Melbourne Storm, and notching up 3 origin series wins for New South Wales, there is only one major title for Addo-Carr to cross off his rugby league bucket list.

Despite being left out of the NSW squad this season, Addo-Carr is high on the radar to play at the World Cup.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play in a World Cup and win a World Cup with Australia. It is the only thing I haven't achieved yet," Addo-Carr told AAP.

"Hopefully I have that conversation with Mal Meninga and I do get picked.

"I debuted for Australia in 2019 at WIN Stadium (against New Zealand) and never in a million years did I think I would do that because I never made any representative teams as a kid.

"When I put that green and gold jersey for the first time I remember running out with the boys and saw all the green and gold jerseys and my family in the crowd.

"It felt like my debut at the Wests Tigers when I ran out for my NRL debut and I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. I want that feeling again."

Addo-Carr has made two appearances for the Kangaroos crossing for a try on his debut, however, the long hiatus of international football has inhibited his opportunities in the green and gold.

"It has been a long time since the Australian team has played so to get the opportunity to represent the green and gold is the best thing in rugby league. It is the pinnacle," Addo-Carr continued.

"To have the jersey on again is special."

Addo-Carr will audition his services to Meninga this Sunday in Australia's Prime Minister's XIII that takes on Papua New Guinea in Brisbane.

With so many eligible Australian players opting to compete for rival nations this season, Addo- Carr is an almost certainty for the World Cup Squad.