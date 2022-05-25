While making the move from premiership fancies to a cellar-dweller will always require adjusting, first-year Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is off the belief his form for the competition's easy-beats has still been strong enough to earn an Origin start.

Managing 23 tries from his 22 starts in his final season with the Storm, Addo-Carr's output his dipped in this depart, producing six from his 10 outings so far in blue and white chevrons.

However, with a noted ability to produce the goods across his 12 appearances for New South Wales at Origin time since 2018, the Blacktown-born back holds hope that his credits with head coach Brad Fittler will see him retain his spot on the edge come next month.

Speaking less than a fortnight out from Origin I, Addo-Carr contended that while the form that saw him tear defences to smithereens with the Storm has evaded him somewhat, his opening campaign at Belmore has not lacked consistency.

"Hopefully I get the call-up, I feel like I've been consistent at the Bulldogs and that's what I pride myself on," Addo-Carr told reporters.

"Obviously, we aren't winning games but I think that comes down to the team. I work really hard to be consistent.

"It's always a privilege to put that blue jersey on, hopefully, 'Fred' (Fittler) will give me a call and he hasn't deleted my number."

With the prospect of representing his people across the upcoming Indigenous Round, Addo-Carr is likely to be champing at the bit to add some more weight to his Origin CV.

Add in the fact that the Bulldogs will take on St George Illawarra at Belmore on Sunday, and the perennially beaming speedster's smile is sure to be as wide as possible.





Although only gracing the train line adjacent venue for points on a pair of occasions, the 26-year-old's record in the heart of Dogs country is near mint, with Addo-Carr scoring a double during his last visit in 2019 and making his first-grade debut two years prior.

Kick-off in the all-Sydney battle is scheduled for 2:00pm (AEST), with Addo-Carr set to play his first game under interim Pups coach, Mick Potter.