Adam Reynolds' future successor at the Brisbane Broncos will undergo surgery and is facing two months on the sidelines due to injury.

Highly regarded in rugby league circles, Coby Black has been touted as the next halfback of the Brisbane Broncos once Adam Reynolds decides to hang up the boots.

An U19s QLD representative, Black was discovered by the Broncos at the age of 12 and has had multiple advisors who have helped him develop and become a better player, including Issac Luke, Darren Nicholls, Nathan Cleary and Sean O'Sullivan.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, Black has been plying his trade in the QLD Cup for the Souths Logan Magpies as he continues his development into becoming a better player.

However, there were worries when Black failed to take to the field last weekend, just three weeks since he played in the U19s State of Origin match.

The Courier Mail has since revealed his absence was due to him sustaining a broken thumb and he would subsequently undergo surgery, thus meaning he will face at least six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Recently, Black found himself in the headlines after a standout performance in the Mal Meninga Cup, where he scored 46 points and guided the team to a 130-0 victory against the Wide Bay Bulls.