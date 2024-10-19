Adam Reynolds has expressed a strong desire to continue as the Brisbane Broncos captain for the 2025 NRL season under incoming coach Michael Maguire.

Despite a challenging 2024 campaign marred by injuries, Reynolds remains committed to leading the club as they seek to rebound from a disappointing 12th-place finish.

Reynolds only managed 13 games in 2024 due to a bicep injury that sidelined him for three months, but still feels capable of continuing in his leadership role.

"I'd love to do the job next year, 100 per cent,” Reynolds told The Courier Mail.

"I love the battle of the captaincy and the mental side of things as well. When the team's not going well, everything's going to fall on the halfback and the captain.”

Passion aside, there has been growing speculation surrounding Pat Carrigan as a potential replacement.

Broncos legend Gorden Tallis publicly suggested that the club might benefit from a change in leadership after their struggles this year, but Reynolds remains hopeful that his past performances and connection with the team will secure his place.

“If the club or the coach wants me to be the captain, I'm more than happy to continue that job next season," he said.

Reynolds also made it clear that his influence within the squad wouldn't diminish even if the captaincy were handed to someone else.

“If someone steps in, whether I have the (C) next to my name or not, not much changes to be honest. I'd still be just as vocal, and I'd still have a large input into the game plan and all those sorts of things."

Michael Maguire, who coached Reynolds to a premiership with South Sydney in 2014, seems to back the halfback's desire to stay on as captain.

“I don't have any reason [to replace Reynolds],” Maguire told SEN.

“I've had a long relationship with Adam and have got a lot of time for Adam. We won a comp together. He is a winner. He's taken that team to some pretty good places already, so as long as he's fit and healthy and he is right, he is a great leader.”

Reynolds' future beyond 2025 is still undecided. While he is off-contract at the end of next season, he has yet to confirm if he plans to retire.

“I'll be at the midway point next year. If things are going well and I'm playing good enough footy, we'll reassess, but it's still a long way away.”