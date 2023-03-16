The NRL have confirmed they are open to a Queensland-hosted grand final, but could also leave the decider in 2023 out to a Super Bowl style tender.

Queensland hosted the grand final for the first time in 2021 while the competition was relocated into a bubble in the south-east corner of the state as coronavirus forced shutdowns in both New South Wales and Victoria.

The Queensland government's ability to keep the NRL going during that period has left the competition keen to repay the loyalty shown.

The grand final ultimately returned to Sydney last year after some tense negotiations, with a previous contract expected to hold the grand final in Sydney for many years to come ultimately tossed over failed stadium upgrades which had been agreed upon in the contract.

But moving into 2023, there is no contract in place, and the location of the grand final at this stage is a mystery, with Sydney no sure thing to host.

It would be an incredibly large call to move the decider away from Sydney given the 30,000 capacity difference between Homebush and Suncorp Stadium, but Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys told Channel Nine's The Today Show on Thursday morning that they are open to moving the decider to Brisbane.

"We are absolutely open to it," V'landys said on the show.

"The Queensland government came to our rescue during COVID. We'll never forget the loyalty they showed us and assistance they gave us.

"We always reward loyalty in spades. So if we can take a grand final up there and reward the Queensland government we will.

"But we have to look at our commercial options and what is best for the game. We will do that in the next few weeks."

In announcing the reported $8 million deal last year to keep the decider in Sydney, V'Landys said at the time that it was a hard decision to make, and flagged that a Super Bowl concept could be knocking at the door.

"It has put it on the table for the future. We were hoping we would have an exclusive arrangement with the New South Wales government, however, that is no longer the case, so it opens the door for a Super Bowl type concept, or whoever can give us the best deal for the game, and you have got to remember we have four teams in Queensland," V'Landys said at the time.

He re-affirmed those views on Thursday, saying that negotiations would start following the New South Wales state election on March 25.

"We are waiting for the NSW election (on March 25) to be over and know who is in," V'landys said.

"Once we know we can start the negotiations between NSW and Queensland, and possibly other states if we have a Super Bowl-style negotiation."