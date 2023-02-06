Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has trashed a report suggesting Khaled Rajab could be set to exit the club.

News Corp reported that Rajab is unlikely to remain at the Bulldogs in 2024 and beyond thanks to the signing of Stephen Crichton, who will likely become the club's first-choice number one next season.

Gould though, said that report was "rubbish" and that Khaled was "embarrassed" and "upset" by the rumour.

"There is absolutely no truth to this story. Another false accusation from those with an agenda to destabilise our club. Young Khaled is embarrassed and upset. He loves the Bulldogs and has never complained, or spoken about wanting to play elsewhere. Ignore this rubbish," wrote the director of football.

There is absolutely no truth to this story. Another false accusation from those with an agenda to destabilise our club. Young Khaled is embarrassed and upset. He loves the @NRL_Bulldogs and has never complained, or spoken about wanting to play elsewhere. Ignore this rubbish. https://t.co/QyOq4ncKFX — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) February 6, 2023

Crichton, who has played predominantly in the centres thus far in his career, is known to have signed with the Bulldogs on fullback money, with that being the spot he ultimately wants to play in the NRL.

While Jake Averillo and Hayze Perham are expected to battle it out for the right to wear the jersey in the opening round of 2023, Rajab has been quietly working his way through Canterbury's system.

The 21-year-old, who has played three Tests for Lebanon and waspart of the squad at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, has been an impressive performer in junior football, and played four games (including the grand final) in the NSW Cup during 2022.

The fullback, who can also line up in the halves, is not currently part of the Bulldogs' Top 30.

It's not the first time Gould has denied media rumours since taking over at the Bulldogs. He has shut down any interest from the club in Nelson Asofa-Solomona recently, while he also denied Nick Cotric would leave in the lead-up to the 2022 season, before the winger ultimately went back to the Raiders.