South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has expressed his anger at local council after it was revealed his dog Thor was euthanised last week, without the back-rower being afforded the chance to say goodbye or appeal the decision.

Arrow’s dog Thor was involved in an attack on an 11-year-old Greyhound on the Central Coast last month, leaving the greyhound with extensive injuries. She could not be saved.

It was also revealed that Thor had already been declared a dangerous dog by Waverley Council in Sydney, meaning the dog was required to be restrained with a muzzle and leash. The council also applied a condition that Arrow must notify them if the dog will be leaving the local government area.

Although Arrow said he advised Central Coast council that Thor would be relocated, Waverley council claimed it had not been notified at the time of the attack.

Thor had previously attacked a miniature schnauzer on Bronte Beach in April, leaving the owner with a $10,000 bill. At the time, Thor was being walked by Arrow’s Rabbitohs teammate Liam Knight. Arrow was not present at either incident.

But Arrow’s legal team have responded angrily after their plan to appeal the decision was undone by the council’s sudden decision to euthanise Thor – a decision they did not advise Arrow or his team about until after the fact.

“They terminate the dog on Friday and then at 4.45pm send me an email saying they would be doing it – yet they already had,” Arrow’s lawyer Paul McGirr told The Daily Telegraph.

“We were looking to appeal the decision of the council and throughout the process we asked them not to do anything.

“What they’ve done is terminate the dog and then sent the email.”

Arrow also expressed his anger at the decision.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace that they couldn’t even notify me and at least give me (a chance) to go and say goodbye to him,” Arrow told Channel 9.