The New South Wales Rugby League have abandoned their season for the second year in a row.

The New South Wales Cup, also known as reserve grade, alongside other state-body run competitions like the under-age Jersey Flegg, Sydney Shield and Ron Massey Cup were abandoned after just one week of action last season.

All of those competitions, as well as the New South Wales Women's Premiership, have today been abandoned by the NSWRL amid Sydney's growing COVID concerns and lockdown.

Play was originally suspended in those competitions at the back end of July as the lockdown first hit Sydney, and while there were hopes it would be able to resume, the NRL relocated to Queensland shortly afterwards.

There was no scope to move the NSWRL competitions into a bubble, given many of the players, even at reserve grade level, hold jobs outside of rugby league and would be unable to efficiently isolate themselves. Given the NRL was forced to move out of New South Wales, and the chance of them playing even in Sydney without crowds is slim, there was no option to uproot the New South Wales Cup.

With the lockdown not set to end until August 28, and the path back to playing sport after that date hazy at best, NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said the NSWRL were left with no choice.

“With the current Public Health Order in force until at least 28 August, and there understandably being no current NSW Government sanctioned roadmap out of the lockdown for sport, the Board was left with little option but to cancel our Major Competitions,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.

“In reaching their decision, the Board considered its obligation to provide participants with a safe environment to play sport. The NSW Government’s health advice, particularly the state of infection rates and vaccination rates, made it difficult to provide that environment in the immediate future.

“The NSWRL thanks our participants, officials and volunteers for their contribution to our Major Competitions this season. We urge them to remain safe, adhere to the COVID-19 safe guidelines and we look forward to their return in 2022.”

It's understood junior and local senior competitions are not yet abandoned, but a decision will be reached next Monday.