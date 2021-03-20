Aaron Woods has refused to rule out a potential return to the Wests Tigers in 2022.

The 30-year-old left the Tigers for Canterbury in 2017 and spent one season at the Bulldogs, before a move to Cronulla midway through 2018.

Woods’ contract expires at the end of the season and could be on the lookout for a new club if the Sharks don’t renew his contract.

Woods said he still watches every Tigers game and would welcome a return to his former club.

“You’d never say never with the Tigers,” Woods told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

Everyone thinks I hate the club, but I still watch all the Tigers games, and I’ve still got mates there. I always want them to go well.

“I still know ‘Brooksy’ [Luke Brooks], ‘Nof’ [David Nofoaluma], [Michael] Chee Kam. Maybe I’ll speak to Teddy and Mitch and we’ll get the whole gang back together.”

The Tigers have depth in their front row but the return of a fan favourite could be worth pursuing depending on where they finish in 2021.

Woods played 146 games in seven seasons at the Tigers and represented Australia and NSW.