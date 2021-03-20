SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Woods of the Sharks looks dejected during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Aaron Woods has refused to rule out a potential return to the Wests Tigers in 2022.

The 30-year-old left the Tigers for Canterbury in 2017 and spent one season at the Bulldogs, before a move to Cronulla midway through 2018.

Woods’ contract expires at the end of the season and could be on the lookout for a new club if the Sharks don’t renew his contract.

Woods said he still watches every Tigers game and would welcome a return to his former club.

“You’d never say never with the Tigers,” Woods told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

Everyone thinks I hate the club, but I still watch all the Tigers games, and I’ve still got mates there. I always want them to go well.

“I still know ‘Brooksy’ [Luke Brooks], ‘Nof’ [David Nofoaluma], [Michael] Chee Kam. Maybe I’ll speak to Teddy and Mitch and we’ll get the whole gang back together.”

The Tigers have depth in their front row but the return of a fan favourite could be worth pursuing depending on where they finish in 2021.

Woods played 146 games in seven seasons at the Tigers and represented Australia and NSW.

 

 