After 270 matches, 14 State of Origin appearances and 17 Tests for the Australian Kangaroos, Aaron Woods has announced his retirement from the NRL.

Confirming he will hang up the boots at the end of the season, Woods' retirement comes after stints with the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles.

"After 14 years long years in the first-grade rugby league I'll be calling it quits at the end of the year," Woods said on Triple M's The Rush Hour Sydney.

"I'll be retiring at the end of the season once the Manly Sea Eagles do get knocked out. I'll still be training at the moment filing a position and helping the boys get ready.

"I did play my last game, probably on the weekend, for the Blacktown Workers (Sea Eagles) and had a lot of my family and friends there and just kept it quiet to myself."

Born and raised in New South Wales, the Leichhardt Juniors junior made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers in 2011 after helping lead the club to the U20s Grand Final two years earlier.

His career would not only see him become a fan-favourite for every team he ran out for but was also one of the best front-rowers in the competition during his prime, seeing him represent both the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos.

Despite retiring from the NRL at the end of the season, the 33-year-old will stay around the rugby league game on radio and television, where he has become a commentator and pundit.