Two NRL clubs are reportedly locked in a tug-of-war to sign Beau Alexander, the son of Penrith Panthers great Greg Alexander.

News Corp is reporting the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters are competing against one another to lock down Alexander on a long-term contract.

Alexander, a halfback just like his father, dominated when playing for Manly's U16 development side earlier this season. He continues to play on the weekends for Narraweena in the local Manly rugby league competition.

After being spotted at Roosters headquarters with his agent Braith Anasta, the Roosters are evolving as likely favourites to earn his signature. They also signed his brother Braith Alexander earlier this year.

Signed to a one-year deal, Beau has been used as a halfback and hooker for the Roosters' Jersey Flegg squad.

Braith has previous experience in the Penrith Panthers pathways system and has played with the likes of Penrith first-grade outside backs Izack Tago and Sunia Turuva.