Victor Radley is yet another NRL player carrying a shoulder injury at a critical time of the year.

On Friday, the Roosters are set to face the Melbourne Storm in what promises to be a tough battle for both teams.

Radley sustained the injury against the Raiders, initially believing it was just a dislocation, only to discover later that he had a fractured scapula.

His remarkable three-week recovery - which came as a surprise last weekend in a semi-final win over the Manly Sea Eagles - highlights Radley's hunger and toughness, and he is prepared to take the field on Friday night with no fear.

Outside back Joseph Suaalii has praised Radley's commitment to rejoin his teammates and help contribute to a historic win over the Storm.

"100%. I think it's special as a human to make sacrifices. He's injured, but he's willing to put his body on the line, and it was great to have him back on the field. He's a special player,” Sua'ali'i said to Roosters Media.

"Someone of Victor's caliber is a very smart football player, so just having him back in, even though he's injured as well, is important.”

Radley is recognised as the Roosters' enforcer, renowned for his physicality on the field. However, he is also highly regarded by his team mates for his intelligent and detailed understanding of the game.

“A lot of people see that brutality and physicality that he brings, and he flirts with that line where he's paid his price for getting it wrong,” Connor Watson explained to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But you don't see how detailed and smart the guy is, especially with the footy."

The Roosters recognise their challenging record of just one win in their last 11 encounters with the Storm, but they are confident that their team has what it takes to outplay them.

Sua'ali'i empahised that the Roosters will need to perform at a "near perfect" level on Friday night, stating, "Obviously, it won't be perfect, but we have to be close. We know what we need to do and how we can beat them."

Joseph Sua'ali'i could be playing his last game as a Rooster, as he is set to make a code switch to the Waratahs in 2025.