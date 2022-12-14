Kodi Nikorima has opened up on the reasons for his move to the Dolphins ahead of the club's inaugural season.

The move, which was confirmed in July, saw Nikorima turn his back on a player option that was available to him at the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2023 to link up with a coach who he played under at the Brisbane Broncos in Wayne Bennett.

Speaking to club media, he revealed that it was a pretty hard decision, but playing under Bennett, as well as being back in Brisbane, ultimately got him over the line for the Dolphins.

"I think it was before I signed with Souths, I got a phone call from Wayne [Bennett] out of the blue," Nikorima told Dolphins' media.

"He was just checking in and seeing how I was, seeing what was happening and said that he was keen for me to come and play for him again.

"So I took that knowledge down to Souths with me and it was a pretty hard decision to be honest. I had a deal there with Souths for next year, but obviously being back home in Brisbane, around family and getting the opportunity to play under Wayne again with a new team was pretty convincing."

Nikorima, who will fight for minutes likely off the bench behind starting halves Sean O'Sullivan and and Anthony Milford, as well as hooker Jeremy Marshall-King, will play a role in the number 14 jersey that he has become used to during his time at both the New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Able to play at hooker and in the halves, Nikorima also spent time at lock and fullback during his time in Jason Demetriou's Rabbitohs' set-up.

The utility said regardless that it was a special opportunity with the Dolphins.

"To be a foundation player for the Dolphins means a lot," Nikorima said.

"Obviously this is history, we are the first ones that will be representing the Dolphins [at NRL level] and no one can ever take that away from us."

The now 28-year-old, who has played 15 Tests for New Zealand, but none since 2019 while also representing the Maori All Stars twice, has failed to kick onto his potential since leaving the Broncos at the end of the 2019 season.

Playing his best football under Wayne Bennett, he has been limited in role at the Warriors and Rabbitohs, but will be hoping to turn that around at the Dolphins where he said the quality of training has been high.

"First impressions of the squad is pretty good. We have a mix of some young guys and some older heads," Nikorima said.

"The quality of training seems to be at a high standard.

"There are high standards which we need moving forward if we want to be a competitive team next year."

The Dolphins open their season on Sunday of Round 1 against the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.