Chad Townsend has reportedly met with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a bid to finish his storied career in Sydney.

Townsend - who is in the final year of his contract with North Queensland - has garnered interest from NRL and Super League clubs about the potential of playing in 2025, including holding a video call with Catalans officials, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, Bulldogs GM Phil Gould has kept a close eye on Townsend, whose been impressed with his work since his time at Cronulla Sharks, whilst also having strong ties to coach Cameron Ciraldo, with news revealing the trio met recently.

The 33-year-old has been in stellar form of late, assisting the Cowboys to three consecutive victories to place the club momentarily inside the top eight, albeit with an extra game up their sleeve.

Townsend's agent Chris Orr said the experienced halfback will be a valuable inclusion to whichever club he does land at, contributing both on and off the field.

“Having someone like Chad in your club provides another level of guidance and footy IQ to the team,” Orr said, reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Chad is playing some real quality football this season and achieving PBs at training, which is why he has attracted attention from multiple NRL and Super League clubs.

“Chad also has a real desire to increase his media experience as it is definitely where he sees himself working after his footy career, he is extremely creative and excited to connect with the rugby league audience."

Townsend and the Cowboys take on the Penrith Panthers on Sunday as a race for a finals finish begins to heat up.