Update: Ben Hunt has now been released by the Dragons. This open letter was written prior to that decision being made by the club.

Dear Ben Hunt,

I see that you're in the news yet again, this time for - reportedly - not wanting to return to the St George Illawarra Dragons for pre-season training in November.

This story comes as the club decided to take a contract extension for 2026 off the table.

I can't say I was overly shocked by that decision, though. You see, Ben, at 35 years of age, you have been with the Dragons for eight years now.

OFFICIAL: Ben Hunt released by Dragons

In all that time - 147 games - you have played in one finals series. One.

Yes, the Dragons has had plenty of other players also not stand up, a roster incapable, and a coaching merry-go-round, but the bottom line is this: you are the halfback. The star.

Luke Brooks might have spent a few more years at the Wests Tigers than you at the Dragons, but arguably, he had an even worse roster at the NRL's other joint-venture and copped more for his performances and lack of finals appearances.

What makes this even worse is that solitary finals appearance came in your first season as a Dragon. 2018.

But the real kick in the pants was the horrific end to this 2024 campaign.

That win in Melbourne over the Storm - the first time I have seen the Dragons win in Victoria (I was one last time it happened) - should have been the catalyst to play finals rugby league again. You were tremendous that night.

But it has to be said you didn't look the same player over the weeks following.

Your teammates may not have stood up either, but - as a fan - it was embarrassing to miss the finals from that position. You are the captain, the halfback, the star on a million dollars per season, and the man who needs to lead his team out of a rut like that.

Unfortunately, that month of football summed up your 2024 campaign. The highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. The gap between your best and worst was simply too great.

Your worst was on display too often, and it simply wasn't in the Dragons' best interests to have a deal on the table for you beyond the end of 2025 based on those performances.

That is even more the case when you consider the rollercoaster that was the last 24 months of your time with the Dragons. At the end of the 2022 campaign, you wanted your future tied to former coach Anthony Griffin. It was already clear by that point that he wasn't working as a head coach, and yet, your desire was to hold the club to ransom because you were close with Griffin.

Then, when Griffin was (quite rightfully) sacked, you requested a release not long after, despite your new two-year extension for 2024 and 2025 having not even commenced.

The captain. Requesting a release. Because a failing coach was sacked after the club gave him more than ample opportunity.

At the end of 2023, the Dragons finished in 16th spot. It's the worst season I can remember as a fan of the club, and other fans with plenty more experience watching this great footy team than I couldn't help but agree with that sentiment.

The fact that the club's form then reversed as Shane Flanagan arrived seemed a positive, but your form in 2024 simply didn't warrant the early contract extension you asked for.

Whispers have followed since the end of this campaign. Flanagan has made it clear he believes you leaked your own end-of-season review - a less than glittering review it has to be said - to the media.

Frankly, I don't care where the leak came from.

Your inability to stop talking about your contract and future at the Red V over the last two years meant something like this was always likely to get out, creating yet more headlines for a club who simply don't need them as they look to reverse what is now six seasons without an NRL finals appearance.

Six seasons without finals, and the captain continues to set a horrendous example for the youngsters by talking to the media about his personal future, seemingly, every chance he gets.

You were given the ability to head to the market prior to November 1 and look for a new club for 2026. This should have been taken as a basis for celebration, but instead, it has turned into you wanting out even earlier yet again.

As a lifelong Dragons fan, I'm truly sick and tired of it.

It's a sentiment I know many other supporters of the club share. It only takes two minutes scrolling through various Dragons fan groups to find comments far more hurtful than what I'm writing here.

But, Ben, thank you for what you have done for my Dragons.

You have often been the only reason this club avoided the wooden spoon. Often the only reason we even stood a chance of winning games.

But there comes an end to every love story, and 2025 will be it for you in red and white. In the meantime, please stop dragging this out in the media.

It has been happening for the best part of two years.

You are the most experienced player at the Dragons, and club leaders have to know better than to continually play their contract situation out in the media.

For the good of the Dragons, and at this point, for the good of yourself, just get on with footy for the next 12 months.

I went into this letter thinking you shouldn't even be at the club in 2025. In writing it, I've softened that view. You've given us great service - and the Dragons are clearly going to hold you to your contract, so there is no point barking up that tree, anyway.

I can only make the following request:

Please, go out a winner. With your head high. As someone Dragons fans were proud to have in the colours. As you should be, given your incredible service to the Red V over the last eight years.

Not whinging and complaining and without an opportunity for another knockout game.

There is a wealth of young talent at this club who deserve to have a leader they can trust and learn from both on - and off - the field.

Please don't waste the next 12 months.

Yours in rugby league,

Scott Pryde