The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed an immediate decision to release Ben Hunt from the final year of his playing contract.

It brings to an end a messy two-year period for Hunt, which kicked off with him attempting to tie release clauses linked to Anthony Griffin's future at the end of 2022 when he re-signed with the joint-venture for 2024 and 2025.

He then formally requested a release for the first time during the 2023 campaign from inside the State of Origin camp after the sacking of Griffin, who is a close friend of Hunt's.

Shane Flanagan and the Dragons' board turned Hunt down, and the halfback eventually came around to staying with the club.

A mixed 2024 season with the highest of highs and lowest of lows ultimately wound up with the Dragons crumbling over the final month of the season to miss the finals from a position where it never should have happened.

Hunt, who had a contract extension reportedly close to going on the table for 2026 at one stage, had it taken off the table by the club following his form fadeout, and an internal review - mostly negative of Hunt - was then leaked to the media.

Hunt, who then requested a release, reportedly had an 'untenable' relationship with Flanagan following the internal review, and the Dragons confirmed their decision to release Hunt on Wednesday morning despite previously stating it wouldn't be happening.

CEO Ryan Webb said it wasn't an easy decision.

"This decision was not easy and was not taken lightly, but we need to do what is best for the club at this time," said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.

"After extensive discussions with Ben and his management, it became clear that this is the best path forward for both parties. It allows the club to openly explore the player market and focus on the future.

"Ben has been an important part of our club and we are grateful for his contributions. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter."

The decision will leave the Dragons scrambling for a halfback - and with a million dollars to spend - for the 2025 season as they attempt to build on what was in patches an impressive 2024 season, and one which had them well ahead of most pre-season expectations regardless of the final fadeout.

"Ben is an exceptional player and his skill set will not be easily replaced,” Flanagan said in the statement.

“However, we are committed to finding the right solutions and believe in the strength of our club moving forward.”

Hunt said he was grateful for the Dragons.

“I am grateful for everything the club has done for me over the years and appreciate them allowing me to explore other opportunities,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who spent seven years as a Dragon, played 147 games for the joint-venture and was the captain from 2021.

He will now be on the look out for a new club in 2025 with a return to Queensland appearing most likely.