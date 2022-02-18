Ashley Taylor's pre-season with the Warriors has felt like going back to his first day at school.

Taylor, who was a key figure at the Titans was originally signed by the Warriors on a humbling train and trial contract after being let go by the Titans.

Embed from Getty Images

Hitting all his targets in the preseason, Taylor saw himself earn a full time deal with the Warriors. However for now the 26-year-old needs to secure himself some consistent minutes in the side starting lineup, with Kodi Nikorima, Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita also competing for spots.

"It's been a different experience coming from always being top 30 to a train and trial contract,” he told the club website.

“It's been tough at times but I just had to put my head down. I wanted to work hard and I got rewarded with a contract so it's been awesome so far.”

With Shaun Johnson not named in this weekends Warriors squad for their fixture against Melbourne, Taylor will have a chance to lead the side around the park alongside Nikorima and Harris-Tavita, who also be pushing their claims for a spot in Round 1.

Embed from Getty Images

“Obviously it's a new environment, new team and new structure so I'm learning all that stuff,” said Taylor.

“It’s been difficult at times but I'm learning and hopefully I'll be taking that into the trials. Obviously I haven't cemented a spot so I've got to trial well, get our combinations working and hopefully get a round one jersey.”

Taylor will be looking forward to taking on his former side when the Warriors take on the Titans in their final trial at Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday, February 26.

“The Titans are a team on the up. They’re a young team and it'll be an awesome trial but my heart's here now so we boys here at the Warriors have to put our best foot forward and hopefully start the year well.

“The field's look great (at Moreton Daily Stadium) and Redcliffe has a great facility here.”