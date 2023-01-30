Former Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita has revealed he is rushing to have 6 operations in 12 months.

The news comes as negotiations between the Rugby League Players Association and NRL continue to haggle over the future of the collective bargaining agreement, which was supposed to be signed by the end of last October.

The continued negotiations and refusal to sign a deal means the NRL trials, which are scheduled to kick-off in less than a fortnight, are now well and truly up in the air.

Under the previous CBA, players would have operations and procedures covered by the game for a period of 12 months after they retired, but no longer.

The RLPA want that to be extended in the next CBA, and it's believed to be one of the key sticking points stopping the deal from being completed at this stage.

Speaking to AAP, Fifita revealed the toll it was taking on him, while also confirming his decision to retire came after a full medical assessment upon his exit from the Sharks.

"I've got 12 months to get it done, and I feel like I'm rushing to get it all sorted," Fifita said.

"I find having 12 months is a bit of a s**t go, but I feel like that's why it's important what the RLPA is doing.

"I've always heard from past players who said how important it was to get your body checked (before retirement) so you can get all the stuff you need."

Fifita has already had operations on his knee and nose, but will need to have problems with his wrist, shoulder, elbow and finger fixed before the 12 months is out, while any further surgery after the end of this year won't be covered.

The now 33-year-old, who was a star in Cronulla's maiden premiership in 2016, played 252 NRL games, while also playing 10 State of Origins and 10 Tests for Tonga, as well as 7 for Australia.