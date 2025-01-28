The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 1. Yasin Kuscu

2. Jacob Fong

3. Lance Tovio

4. Dayne Jennings

5. Charlie Poynton

6. Taj Alvarez

7. Matthew Humphries

8. Maddax Fui

9. Cody Hill

10. Johannes Logan

11. Tylah Slate

12. Kaerangi Mathews

13. Harrison Rooke Interchange

14. Tylan Berryman

15. Elijah Keung

16. Devonte Vaotu'ua

17. Daniel Lua St George Illawarra Dragons 1. Xavier Kirk

2. Zachariah Nachar

3. Cooper Hale

4. Antonio Okusitino

5. Volonte Baruani

6. Charlie Boyle

7. Lewis Sargent-Wilson (c)

8. Garylee Tohovaka

9. Jayden Kouka

10. Alex Futialo

11. Cyrus Stanley- Traill

12. Viliami Hikila

13. Risaiate Smythe Interchange

14. Ame Bautolu

15. Samuel Carr

16. Mitchell Langley

