After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Grand Finalists have been revealed as the Western Suburbs Magpies and New Zealand Warriors.

The two clubs emerged victorious in their respective games on Saturday against the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Scoring in the opening three minutes of the game through Tyson Walker, the Magpies kept the Sharks scoreless until the final ten minutes of the match.

However, as Kaden Garner crossed the line for the Sharks, it created an entertaining final ten minutes in wet conditions at Leichhardt Oval until the final siren.

Led by captain and halfback Alex Isdale, the Magpies team consists of future up-and-coming players such as centres Glassie Glassie and Heamasi Makasini, hooker Ashton Large and second-rower Phoenix Godinet.

Bullet pass from Wests captain and halfback Alex Isdale to Glassie Glassie, who gets on the outside of his opposite centre, before a terrific finish from Tom Goodfield#HMatts pic.twitter.com/T7u4Gd3ARC — NBWT (@NBWT__) February 14, 2024

They will come up against the New Zealand Warriors after they defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs at Henson Park.

Warriors' winger Kairus Booth and centre Lennox Tuiloma would both cross the try-line in the club's 12-10 victory over the Bulldogs - Matthew Barakat and Hassan Rabaa both cross the line for the Dogs.

Leading the game 12-4 for most of the match, the Bulldogs fought back hard and scored in the 57th minute, creating an entertaining final couple of minutes. However, they were outlasted by the Warriors.

Led by captain and hooker Kaawyn Patterson, the Warriors team consists of future up-and-coming players such as centre Jeremiah Lemana, playmakers Tyson Hansen and Deshontayne Te Wao, and lock Lennox Tuiloma.