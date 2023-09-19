The RLPA announced The Players' Dream Team for the 2023 NRL season on Tuesday, which recognises the best 13 players by their position voted by their peers.

The team welcomes ten new faces, while Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster will join James Tedesco with the most appearances in the team.

Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas' selection makes him the first prop to be selected for the Dream Team three times, and will join Nathan Cleary and Cameron Smith with three appearances to their name. Winger Brian To'o will also make his return to the Dream Team for the first time since 2021.

The ten new faces are Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Herbie Farnworth, Stephen Crichton, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Harry Grant, Haumole Olakau'atu, Liam Martin, and Patrick Carrigan.

The 2023 Players' Dream Team

Fullback: Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

Wingers: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) & Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Centres: Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos) & Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Five-Eighth: Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Halfback: Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

Props: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) & Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Hooker: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Second Rowers: Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) & Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Lock: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to congratulate the 13 outstanding NRL players who have been recognised by their peers as the best of the best in the 2023 season," CEO of the RLPA Clint Newtown said.

"This prestigious honour of being voted by your fellow players signifies each of the 13's exceptional skill, determination and commitment to their teams, fans and individual high-performance standards through 2023.

“We are immensely proud of our players' achievements on and off the field. The players have consistently displayed remarkable talent and sportsmanship, and their selection to the Players' Dream Team is a testament to their efforts and weekly contributions.

"The Players' Awards symbolise the convergence of fierce rivalries tempered by mutual respect. While players engage in intense battles on the field, they share a profound and authentic admiration for one another.

"They recognise, as do we, that rugby league is the most demanding sport on the planet, a reality they confront every single day. Given the exceptional talent playing in the NRL, the task of selecting the top 13 players was undoubtedly a tough one for the players.

"The RLPA congratulates all 13 players who have been voted to the Dream Team by their fellow players. It stands as a tribute to receive such recognition from one's peers and to be designated as the premier player in their respective NRL positions for that season."

The Players' Awards Schedule