The NRL Grand Final will remain in Sydney, New South Wales, after Peter V'landys agreed to a multi-million dollar deal with the NSW Government to host the match at Accor Stadium.

First reported by News Corp on Sunday afternoon, Peter V'landys the independent commission chairman reached an agreement over the weekend with Sports Minister Steve Kamper. The decision comes after both Queensland and Victoria governments were also interesterested in hosting the Grand Final.

Despite, Sydney winning the rights to host this year's Grand Final, V'landys would only commit for 12 months while negotiations for funding for NRL suburban grounds continue.

The New South Wales government has reportedly paid an extra $10 million to keep the Grand Final in the state in what was apparently the most the NRL has received for the event.

Chris Minns, the New South Wales premier is aiming to secure a 20-year deal with the NRL in the future which will keep out other states from hosting the NRL's most prestigious event of the season.