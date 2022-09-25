The 2022 NRL Grand Final will take place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 2nd, with local rivals the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels set to do battle in the main event.

It’s set to be a busy day for both clubs, with the NRL decider to be preceded by the NRLW Grand Final, which pits the Parramatta Eels against the Newcastle Knights, as well as the State Championship clash between NSW Premiers the Penrith Panthers and Queensland Champions Norths Devils.

GAME DAY SCHEDULE (All times in AEDT):

0100pm – Gates open

0130pm – State Championship Grand Final: Penrith Panthers (NSW) v Norths Devils (QLD)

0355pm – NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final: Newcastle Knights v Parramatta Eels

0630pm – NRL pre-game entertainment begins

0730pm – NRL Grand Final: Penrith Panthers v Parramatta Eels

The pre-game entertainment will be headlined by Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes, joined by other acts including Diesel, Josh Teskey and hip-hop stars Bliss n Eso.

The NRL Grand Final can be watched live on Channel 9 or through the 9Now app (sign-up required). Replays will be available on Foxtel and Kayo after full-time.