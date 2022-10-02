The Penrith Panthers have cruised their way through the first half of the 2022 NRL grand final, racing out to a big lead within the opening half an hour.

After 30 minutes, the scoreline read 18 points to nil, with the Panthers holding 65 per cent of possession and leaving the Eels no way back into the contest.

The Panthers simply dominated most of the first half after a fast-paced opening ten minutes with both sides feeling their way into the game.

It was after the opening ten minutes - and the opening try to Stephen Crichton - which saw the Panthers skip away with the game at what felt like light speed.

Dominating the ruck speed and territory battle, the Panthers took over the game on the back of Crichton's try, set up by a clever underneath ball from Dylan Edwards.

Just seven minutes later, with Nathan Cleary slowly taking over the contest, Penrith's forwards rolling up field and the outside backs all over the game, it was Brian To'o wbho scored the second try of the game down the left-hand side.

A penalty goal would then make it 12 points to nothing, before Scott Sorensen would become the third try-scorer with Penrith still on the front foor and Parramatta powerless to do anything about it.

Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards led the Penrith charge from the front, and apart from giving away a few penalties, they barely put a foot wrong in the opening 40 of the decider, heading to the sheds up 18 points to nil, although the game felt like it could have been easily more.

Match Summary

Penrith Panthers 18 (Try: Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Scott Sorensen; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/3, Penalty Goals: Nathan Cleary 1/1) lead Parramatta Eels 0