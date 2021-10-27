The Penrith Panthers broke through with their first premiership since 2003 in what was a stunning season. Here is their season review.

Pre-season predicted finish: 3rd

Actual finish: 2nd (Premiers)

Record: 21 wins (+390)

2021 Season snapshot

At no point during the 2021 season did the Panthers experience a genuine downfall. In the modern game, that is a crazy stat.

The only time this year they lost two straight games were to the Tigers and Sharks when they were heavily Origin-depleted or affected. The Sharks game saw them rest players with bigger things in mind. Fair to say that worked out.

Even following a close loss in Week 1 of the finals, and despite Parramatta's best efforts, you never thought anyone other than the Storm could really beat the Panthers.

Fast forward to a preliminary final that we all expected to be the grand final and Penrith produced one of the best displays of the entire season.

They'd not have to wait long to avenge their opening finals loss to South Sydney as just three weeks later they were crowned 2021 premiers at Souths' expense.

Star player: Nathan Cleary

I'm confident in saying that Nathan Cleary is the unluckiest player in the game. He has produced two straight Dally M worthy seasons yet hasn't managed to collect the medal.

It won't matter though as he lead both his club side to a premiership and his state to a dominant Origin series victory.

Cleary was Penrith's main man yet again and had an equally, if not better, season than his brilliant 2020 efforts.

10 tries, 94 goals (at over 85 per cent), 26 forced dropouts, 548 kicking metres per game, 21 try assists, 14 line break assists and 111 running metres per game. Phwoar!

Cleary is now, undisputedly, the game's best halfback.

Breakout Star: Matt Burton

The wraps on Matt Burton heading into 2021 were considerable but I don't think even the most optimistic Panthers fan could have predicted what eventuated.

Burton played most of the season at centre, well outside of his preferred halves spot, and was a top two centre all season long.

The Panthers fought off every advance from the Bulldogs who tried everything to ensure he moved clubs one year early. It proved to be a masterstroke.

Burton scored 17 tries, had 13 try assists, nine line break assists, 108 running metres per game and tackled at almost 90 per cent across his 26 appearances.

When called upon he was very good in the six or seven, often being forced to run the show in the absence of his rep halves. Near perfect season.

Positives

2020 demons exorcised: The only real question heading into the season was how would the Panthers respond to their horror grand final loss in 2020?

A 24-0 win in Round 1 dispelled any mumblings of starting slowly, while the Round 3 victory over the Storm proved to players and fans that they could Melbourne.

Ultimately though it was the preliminary final that proved the Panthers were the real deal. Heading into the game against a fresh minor premiership winning Storm, Penrith gained a major slice of revenge for 2020.

There's no such thing as a grand final rematch but this was as close as you will ever get. For Penrith to overcome a well-rested and fully fit Melbourne side said it all.

Nothing though was truly going to ensure 2020 became a distant memory until Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo lifted that trophy on grand final night, which of course he did just a week later.

Managed to keep the side together: Technically the Panthers have officially lost six players to other clubs for 2022. In reality, though they are only really losing three.

Kurt Capwell, Matt Burton and Paul Momirovski (likely) exit the club following brilliant individual seasons. All will be missed of course.

That said, for the Panthers to win a premiership, not forgetting the brilliant 2020 season that proceeded said premiership, and lose only three players in this era is fantastic.

Capewell is replaced by Liam Martin while Stephen Crichton slots back into his preferred centre position.

Given the continued success within the Panthers NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg sides, as well as the players within the existing top 30, I don't see filling a centre and wing position as any sort of difficulty.

The salary cap can decimate successful sides almost overnight. So so the Penrith Panthers.

Negatives

Grand Final aftermath: It's tough to find many negatives within the Panthers season, either regular or finals. That said, the way they have celebrated post grand final has given more than enough ammunition.

Let's be honest here, there are literally 100 worse offences in 2021 than players putting the premiership trophy in baby carriers, but it was dumb.

Nathan Cleary and Stephen Crichton were both fined.

Tyrone May's post has been well covered and very correctly slammed. It was ill-advised to say the very least and shows he has not learned any lessons from previous incidents.

I would be shocked if he is offered another contract given the negativity his carry on has attracted, combined with the fact he was comfortably the most disappointing player on the Panthers roster.

All of this will be forgotten within a month or two but there needs to be a "put the phone down" edict sent to any league player on a night out.

Season Grade: A+

What else needs to be said? Come the full-time siren on the most important night of the rugby league season it was the Panthers who stood with the Provan-Summons trophy.

Nothing less than a premiership would have satisfied after the way last season ended.

Although statistically they weren't as dominant in 2021 I'd argue they were a better side. Matt Burton's shift to the centres and the addition of Paul Momirovski made them more lethal.

That and they went a step further despite being forced to do it the hard way via three finals games prior to the decider.

The Panthers, 1-17 were the best team for two seasons in a row now. You can make a more than decent argument that they'll make it three in a row next year.

A near-perfect season for the Panthers that ended how they dreamed it might. Brilliant!