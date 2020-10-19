This season has been so tough for so many reasons, but it all comes down to the decider between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers.

On 25 October, these two teams will go head-to-head in Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in front of a limited capacity crowd of 40,000.

Before the main event, the NRLW Grand Final will be taking place, with back-to-back premiers Brisbane going up against the Sydney Roosters.

The Grand Final will be a historic one, as it’s the latest date in the year that the decider has been played on, of course due to the global pandemic.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday.

Who’s playing?

Penrith have secured their first grand final berth since 2003 after beating the Rabbitohs on Saturday night.

They will be confident as minor premiers that they can pull off a victory to secure their third ever premiership.

Meanwhile, Melbourne have looked particularly menacing in finals, beating both Parramatta and Canberra to reach their fourth grand final in five years.

Despite going down to Penrith 21-14 during the season, there wouldn’t be any doubt in Craig Bellamy’s mind that they could reverse this result and claim another premiership.

The team lineups will be released on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm (all times AEST)

When are events scheduled?

3:15pm – Gates open

4:05 – NRLW Grand Final kicks off

7:30pm – NRL Grand Final kicks off

Who is the entertainment?

Australian indie star Amy Shark will be doing the Grand Final entertainment.

Shark is an avid Titans fan, and has made hits such as ‘I Said Hi’ and ‘Adore’.

Are tickets available?

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available.

If you wish to get a ticket, head to nrl.com/tickets to find out more.

How do I view the match?

Here is how you can view each match if you cannot make it to the stadium.

NRLW Grand Final: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters (4:05pm AEST:

Nine (Sydney/Brisbane), GEM (Melbourne/Adelaide/Perth)

Foxtel – Fox League

Sky Sport 4 (New Zealand)

9Now

Kayo Sports

NRL app: Live Pass or Telstra customers

Radio: ABC Radio, Nine Radio (2GB/4BC), 1170 SEN Sydney

NRL Grand Final: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm (7:30pm AEST):