1. Those saying that the Titans deserve to play finals more than the Sharks or Knights need to remember that the season is 20 rounds long, not six rounds. That said, on current form I think the Titans would put up a far better effort than either the Sharks or Knights this weekend. I still don’t like the wild card idea but the Titans have provided a valid argument for it.

2. I’ve literally never seen anything like Friday night’s Bunnies vs Roosters game. NO ONE in the world saw that coming. The Roosters scored first! Cody Walker’s performance was the best of the season. They were just on. The Roosters couldn’t stop them. It was scary. If they can continue that form, watch out.

3. John Morris is going to spend the early rounds of 2021 looking over his shoulder. Given the side he ran out on Saturday afternoon against the Raiders, that’s of his own doing. Wade at six when you have a specialist seven out of position at nine, and three almost identical players on the bench? Yuk. The Sharks are bog average and if they can avoid a 20 point thumping this weekend it’ll shock me to my core.

4. I was really shocked to see Zac Lomax not named in the the extended Origin squad. Truthfully I can’t see anything other than a Turbo/Wighton combo (if fit) however there’s a real chance that Turbo may not be ready in time. He’ll be underdone at very least. My guess is that Stephen Crichton may be selected as the ready made reserve, but Lomax could have benefited from being in camp.

5. I love the Warriors for what they’ve done in 2020. Words cannot descrive the sacrifices. They’ve built an amazing culture and have a new direction ahead of them. I absolutely HATE the signing of Fonua-Blake. Not the kind of player needed when rebuilding a team’s culture. Despite the fact he’s a top three or four prop in the game, all the talk was that Manly couldn’t wait to see the back of him.

6. I was a little worried that the Panthers may take it easy against the Dogs and probably face a scary. I need not have done so. They were incredible and in a different would to the Dogs. It’s hard to be ‘up’ in dead rubber games but the Panthers were on. Good signs.

7. The Dragons got it right in appointing two experienced staff members to assist Griffin next season. They needed a complete clean out and to start from scratch. Matthew Elliott’s appointment is a clever one. They need a new line of thinking and there are few better minds in the game than the ABC Radio expert commentator.

8. What is reported to have happened in the Newcastle/Titans game just shouldn’t happen in 2020. No further comment, just had to say something.

9. Despite my first statement, how good are the Titans!? I feel like I say this every week but AJ Brimson is a genius player. As a NSW supporter I’m hoping he misses the side come Origin One. There’s NO justification for him doing so however. Incredible.

10. The Storm have a freakish amount of talent in their system. They almost beat a full strength Dragons with a side of genuine reserves. Hines, Smith, and probably four of their fringe forwards would walk into 90% of other squads.

11. How awesome was it to see Souths players willing to pass up try scoring certainties to enable Alex Johnston to top the try scorers chart? Players and fans alike knew exactly what was going on in terms of current and historical records. Five tries! FIVE TRIES! Reynolds also stole the top point scorer position at the last minute from young Flanagan.

12. Just a reminder that Shaun Johnson topped the try assists count despite missing a stack of games. My word did the Sharks miss him on Saturday evening. Although Morris probably would have played him at lock given some of the decisions he made on the night. Makes that injury all the more devastating.

13. I’m sorry for being negative but has there been a worse signing in 2020 than Bj Leilua? While his brother has been absolutely incredible, he spent more time in the headlines than the try scorer’s list.

14. Nathan Cleary topped almost every category and was, quite clearly, the best player in 2020. A horrible dance in a moment of madness aside, it would have been robbery for him not to be awarded the Dally M. He would have won it for mine even considering the six point penalty. Just too good.

15. The Sharks had three players with 100% conversion rate this year from the tee. That’s literally the most pointless stat of all time, just hilarious considering they couldn’t buy a conversion in 2019.

16. Not sold on the Kevin Walters appointment at the Broncos. If Craig Bellamy is appointed in any role in 2022 though, literally anyone can coach. Bellamy’s signing would transform the club. Walter, I’m not so sure. Will be a fun ride though and I certainly wish him all the best.

17. Paul Green will surely be appointed QLD Origin coach once Walters steps down. Going back to Bennett again is old news. I’ve written it before and will continue again. Move forward.

18. I’m literally counting the seconds until the Panthers/Roosters game this week. SO many questions. Can the Panthers continue their form and lift for finals? Can the Roosters rebound from their pantsing by the Bunnies? This is the game I’m looking forward to most.

19. Foran’s signature for the Sea Eagles is great theatre. If he’s been signed to play nine though I simply can’t see that working. Been wrong before though. Just saying that Nathan Peats is still unsigned …

20. Remember when the Broncos finished with the wooden spoon? 2020 may finally be redeeming itself.