Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Spencer Leniu will both wear a heavy financial burden for an incident late in the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters clash on Saturday evening.

The Match Review Committee's charge sheet has detailed eight charges from Saturday's three fixtures, with Leniu and Waerea-Hargreaves charged twice.

Waerea-Hargreaves escaped a charge for using his forearm while running the ball earlier in the game that drew blood on Penrith prop Moses Leota, but it left the game fired up and ultimately led to the melee that followed.

An error from Joseph Manu in the heavy loss for the Roosters coming out of his own end led to a captain's challenge, with Waerea-Hargreaves then throwing a water bottle at the Panthers huddle after spraying water at the Penrith prop, causing Leniu to flare up.

Leniu had to be dragged away by his teammates while Waerea-Hargreaves smiled and laughed at him, with both players eventually sent to the sin bin.

The first contrary conduct charge against Leniu was for the melee, while the second was for an obscene gesture made at Roosters' fans on the way off the ground. He is up for $1800 for each charge with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Waerea-Hargreaves, on the other hand, is up for $3000 for each charge, or 2 matches suspended if he fights and loses, with the first charge on Jaeman Salmon, and the second for the melee.

Of the other four charges, two came against Roosters players, with Nat Butcher pinged for a Grade 1 crusher tackle that leaves him up for $3000, and Jake Turpin facing the same penalty for a Grade 1 shoulder charge.

The other two charges dished out come against Brisbane Broncos' five-eighth Ezra Mam for Grade 1 dangerous contact, and South Sydney's second-rower Michael Chee-Kam for a Grade 1 dangerous throw.

Mam will pay $1800 for an early guilty plea or $2500 with a judiciary loss, and Chee-Kam will pay $2500 or serve two matches if he fights and loses.

Full list of charges

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Michael Chee-Kam - Grade 1 Dangerous Throw - $2500 early guilty plea or 2 matches for judiciary loss

Brisbane Broncos

Ezra Mam - Grade 1 Dangerous Contact - $1800 early guilty plea or $2500 for judiciary loss

Sydney Roosters

Nat Butcher - Grade 1 Crusher Tackle - $3000 early guilty plea or 2 matches for judiciary loss

Jake Turpin - Grade 1 Shoulder Charge - $3000 early guilty plea or 2 matches for judiciary loss

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - Grade 1 Contrary Conduct - $3000 early guilty plea or 2 matches for judiciary loss

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - Grade 1 Contrary Conduct - $3000 early guilty plea or 2 matches for judiciary loss

Penrith Panthers

Spencer Leniu - Grade 1 Contrary Conduct - $1800 early guilty plea or $2500 for judiciary loss

Spencer Leniu - Grade 1 Contrary Conduct - $1800 early guilty plea or $2500 for judiciary loss