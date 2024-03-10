Former NRL playmaker Lachlan Lam has suffered a horror injury over the weekend in the Super League for the Leigh Leopards.

Lam, who has been linked with a return to the NRL over the past few years, limped off the NRL field at the backend of Leigh's game against the Leeds Rhinos and is set to require at least 15 stitches.

According to his father and coach, Adrian Lam, the halfback has sustained a major laceration across his leg that is about 10cm long.

“He has had a massive laceration across his leg, I think it's close to 10cm long. It's deep and will probably need about 15 stitches. It's massive and pretty big,” Lam said after the match.

“He will be out for a couple of weeks. It's right down to the muscle but luckily it hasn't involved the muscle. It's deep and long. Someone's boot got him.

“My heart was in my mouth and I was nervous for him. I was repeating to myself ‘please don't be a knee injury' so in the context of the injury it is a relief.”

Before moving over to England, the 25-year-old grew up in the Eastern Suburbs from a rugby league family.

His father, Adrian Lam, is a former Queensland Maroons captain who played in 14 State of Origin games between 1995 and 2000 and made 146 NRL appearances for the Roosters across seven seasons.

Before moving to England to play with the Leigh Leopards, Lachlan Lam appeared in 31 games for the Roosters between 2019-2022. A member of the club's youth system since age 13, he was selected into the Queensland U16 team in 2014.

While he was the first-choice five-eighth for the Roosters in 2021, playing a total of 20 games, his spot was overtaken by Luke Keary and Sam Walker. His original move to England was also marked by his father's earning Leigh's head coaching role.

In the past, Adrian Lam confirmed that he would eventually return to play in the NRL. He has been linked to several clubs, most notably the Canberra Raiders.