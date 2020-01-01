Welcome to the year 2020! It’s not quite what was predicted by those futuristic cartoons from the 1980s, but it is a brand new year.
With it comes the excitement for a new NRL season, as well as all the armchair fans who try to sell why their team will win the premiership this season.
So, why not make some of my predictions as to what I believe will occur over the next 12 months.
10. This will be Josh Dugan’s last season in the NRL.
It is always a shame when injuries ruin a career. In recent years, the shining example of this has been Josh Dugan. An Origin and Test star up until 2017, Dugan played 23 games last season, quite a phenomenal effort given it is only the third time he has played 20 or more games in his NRL career.
However, the Sharks have too much outside back depth. Bronson Xerri has a centre spot locked up, probably for the next decade, and the return of Jesse Ramien, coupled with the presence of Josh Morris and rising youngster Jackson Ferris, may see Dugan stranded in the NSW Cup for most of the year.
Dugan turns 30 in May, and I struggle to see another NRL club who would want to sign him.
Must have had a few too many last night Rhys.
Either TwentyOne is on the money with the Latrell to souths prediction as also predicted here by Rhys Sullivan OR Rhys Sullivan is actually TwentyOne??
3 of these ain’t gunna happen.
No QLD team will make the top 8.
QLD won’t win the SOO. In fact I belive NSW will win it 3 zip.
Storm won’t even make the GF let alone win it.
The author of this tripe seems to pin a few of his guesses on Holmes killing it on his return.
It took Hayne a year to get back into the groove and he is 100 times more talented than Holmes.
Kev I think the cowboys will struggle also
I believe Morgan is one of the most overrated play makers in the game.
1.Dugan if he does not overprice himself will always find a job in the NRL with a rebuilding club.
2. FLanagan is a premiership winner and will be Saints next coach 100% guaranteed.
3. O’Brian i.proved the Roosters attack last season and could be the Ted Glossop “entertainer” coach of the 2000’s.
4 Brisvane will make the four, at best Cowboys 8th.
5. Penrith and Wests Tigers put a line through them.
6. Canberra in for a huge season and should be early season favourites.
7. Roosters do not have a wing issue with three international wingers and certai ly do not need our South Sydney defensive insufficient winger Johnston to repkace centre Mitchell. Can not see Mitchell wanting to leave the Roosters and join Bennett who will be gone after next season.
Lane, just relax mate. Bunnies will come good. You’ll see. Stop paying out the team you love. Support them mate.
9. If Fittler persists with that useless Cleary as Half Qld win the Origin.
10. Rhys do you know Melbourne have lost their halfback who lead them to a dominant 2019 Minor Premiership, they have lost two key centres and some talented up and comers in the depth department. Melbourne will not even qualify in the top four next season.
Get it in your head Rhys, Melbourne like my beloved Rabbitohs, are both on the decline for twentytwenty. Five teams will battle out final placings for the all importantant home semi top four positions.
Canberra, Parra, Manly, Brisbane, Sydney.
Are you serious Rhys? Canberra won’t make the 8????
& Latrell Mitchell is NOT going to the vermin (they can’t afford him and Arrow)….my prediction, he’ll go to the Gold Coast, where he will thrive as a fullback under big Mal’s tutalege, and a $900k sign on fee.
I think you may have had a little too much brandy custard over the festive season mr Sullivan! Hahaha
He may be correct with the Tigers & Panthers coaches? Although I saw a huge change in attitude in the Tigers last season. Particularly in defence. As a good defence wins a lot of games, they’ll win more games than many people would imagine they would right now.
The Panthers… I’m scratching my head ,with why one very good centre from somewhere hasn’t been targeted in the off season? They have one centre who’s played some first grade . Plus, Whare & some up & comers. Doesn’t fill any supporter with optimism I’m sure . Still, that’s not really Cleary’s fault.
So let’s just see how both teams go?
Stupid start about Dugan. What because he’s had injuries and the sharks have back options means he won’t play NRL next year what a joke?
Last year he played 23 games, scored 11 tries, 2 try assists, 11 line breaks, 111 tackle breaks which was third best in the league and averaged 125 metres per game. Plus was in the top 10 in kick return metres
The two QLD teams in the final is an interesting take. I think Brisbane are too young and too overrated. Pantai Jr is very inconsistent and sucks at lock, Issako will have his first year at fullback, they still don’t have much impact off the bench outside Ofahungue. I don’t really rate them.
The cowboys I do like. Think they have a top 5 forward pack, a very good backline, really like their depth and juniors coming through my two worry’s are halves and coach. Probably the most important area of any club.. will Morgan play well and can Drinkwater lock down that spot or will Martin or Clifford come back? As for coach Green has done well before but he locked like he lost the locker room last year and has been on the edge for a while now.
Timmah, if he signs with us I’ll laugh so hard at you and Laney boy. If not fair play. We will see…
Swa9.
Where does Martin play? He hasn’t been very good in the halves at Penrith or the Cowboys. His most promising position looked to be at fullback. No chance to play fullback now. Maybe a stand in centre? He has pace , but few other real skills.
Can see him playing a lot of Queensland Cup.
Brennan.Lane cheers for the laugh, at your expense.
There are idi.ots here who for the past 5-years have been saying that the Storm won’t make it to Top 8. Every year these idi.ots are proven wrong. Once an idi.ot, always an idi.ot.
1) Storm will fall in a heap this year and Scam Smith will retire from the game a loser.
2) Souths toxic culture will bubble to the surface.
3) Parras will be the first team to go back to back with serious cap cheating.
4) Cleary will be retired from coaching due to looking tired again.
5) Broncos will continue a decade of disappointments.
Sorry batman..
You couldn’t be more wrong about Cleary. Let’s just say he’ll be there for Better Or Worse ! With the money Penrith paid him , there really is no other choice.
Martin is still at the Cowboys. He’s just returned to training a few months ago from his brain bleed injury. He’s still seeing specialist and isn’t yet committing to playing footy full time yet.
For 2020 he is uncontracted so I guess he’s free to go wherever.
At 24 years old and with loads of natural talent I’d love for him to return back to NZ for my Warriors just for some depth and give him a chance. Would play Kodi Nikorima at hooker and have Egan/Lawton back him up. Green and CHT start the year in the halves and would look to put Martin in with CHT as the year goes on. Blake Green is old and washed up he needs replacing and Martin could be that guy. Is similar to Nikorima but Martin does have a kicking game, Niko doesn’t. Martin also takes the line on more, Niko is just a runner.
I love how people know everything about clubs by reading the papers. Who said Souths had a toxic culture mate? Who do you support Batman?
Souths…
@thedoormat
6) you will finally get to meet friends of James Roberts
@thecatman
you yoused to be a ‘pashonate’ Manly supporter, what hapened ?
get caught cheating the cap for the last 5 years ? got unsavoury crims in your mediocre lineup ?
😄😄
Wow. Mychookmycar, You’re not fooling anyone with all your alter egos talking to yourself.
Everyone knows you are just trying to sink the boot into manly.
Pathetic coward pos 💩
I think is very rich to suggest Ivan Cleary is “considered in the upper echelon of coaches”. The guy is an all time loser. He achieved a 300) that still has a senior coaching job. Normally a younger winner replaces older coaches with such poor records. I think its widely accepted he has always failed to deliver on the potential of the players he has under him. Perhaps you are confusing his recent 5 year/high dollar value coaching appointment back at Panthers and a metric to put him in that ‘upper echelon’? I think its fairer to class that as a further investment in his son.
