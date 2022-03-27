The NRL has been hit with plenty of acts of madness over the years on-field, with the match review committee and judiciary forced to work overtime.

While only one player appears on this list - no prizes for guessing who - he doesn't quite hold the record for the longest suspension.

Now, with Round 3 of the 2022 season in the books, there is a threat of a new name entering the books after Newcastle Knights Mitch Barnett clocked Penrith forward Chris Smith with an off the ball elbow during Saturday's clash in Bathurst.

Barnett has been referred straight to the judiciary, with the hearing to be held on Tuesday night.