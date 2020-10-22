Well, we somehow made it folks – the 2020 NRL Grand Final is here!

The excitement is in the air at the Zero Tackle office (well in our homes) for Sunday night’s decider between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium.

The team has made their predictions ahead of one of the most historical grand finals of all time.

Everyone was asked for their winner and a margin, first tryscorer, Clive Churchill medallist and the biggest storyline from the day.

Here are the Zero Tackle team’s predictions for the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

Ben

Winner and margin: Storm by 15 points

First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith

Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith is the GOAT

Ed

Winner and margin: Geelong by 12 Points

First tryscorer: Storm by 14 points

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

Biggest storyline: Despite the Panthers strong first half, Storm remain composed and fight back with a win

Mitch

Winner and margin: Melbourne by 2 points

First tryscorer: Stephen Crichton

Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Biggest storyline: Storm win in dying minutes

Chris

Winner and margin: Panthers by 14 points

First tryscorer: Stephen Crichton

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith receives a guard of honour from both teams in his final game.

Dan

Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points

First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith

Biggest storyline: Smith MOM In final game

Blythy

Winner and margin: Melbourne by 8 points

First tryscorer: Josh Mansour

Clive Churchill: Cam Smith

Storyline: 430 and out! Smith retires as departing wingers fire

Alex Caiafa

Winner and margin: Melbourne by 8 points

First tryscorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Clive Churchilll: Cameron Smith

Biggest storyline: Smith ends career with a premiership! Embed from Getty Images

Jake

Winner and margin: Storm by 12 points

First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith

Biggest storyline: Smith confirms he will play on next year

Lachlan

Winner and margin: Storm by 8 points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes

Biggest storyline: Smith calls time in post-match interview

Alex Docherty

Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points

First tryscorer: Josh Mansour

Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith in his last game scores a try late to take the lead for the Storm

Fraser

Winner and margin: Storm by 10 points

First tryscorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Biggest storyline:



Ali

Winner and margin: Storm by 8 points

First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith

Biggest storyline: The greatest player to ever play the game bows out with a grand final victory

Benjamin

Winner and margin: Storm by 6 points

First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Clive Churchill: Isaah Yeo

Biggest storyline: Cam Smith potentially retiring

Monica

Winner and margin: Storm by 2 points

First tryscorer: Dylan Edwards

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

Biggest storyline: Smith retires after a premiership win

Ebony

Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points

First tryscorer: Cameron Munster

Clive Churchill: Cameron Munster

Biggest storyline: Cam Smith retires with a premiership