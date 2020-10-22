Well, we somehow made it folks – the 2020 NRL Grand Final is here!
The excitement is in the air at the Zero Tackle office (well in our homes) for Sunday night’s decider between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium.
The team has made their predictions ahead of one of the most historical grand finals of all time.
Everyone was asked for their winner and a margin, first tryscorer, Clive Churchill medallist and the biggest storyline from the day.
Here are the Zero Tackle team’s predictions for the 2020 NRL Grand Final.
Ben
Winner and margin: Storm by 15 points
First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith
Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith is the GOAT
Ed
Winner and margin: Geelong by 12 Points
First tryscorer: Storm by 14 points
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
Biggest storyline: Despite the Panthers strong first half, Storm remain composed and fight back with a win
Mitch
Winner and margin: Melbourne by 2 points
First tryscorer: Stephen Crichton
Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Biggest storyline: Storm win in dying minutes
Chris
Winner and margin: Panthers by 14 points
First tryscorer: Stephen Crichton
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith receives a guard of honour from both teams in his final game.
Dan
Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points
First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith
Biggest storyline: Smith MOM In final game
Blythy
Winner and margin: Melbourne by 8 points
First tryscorer: Josh Mansour
Clive Churchill: Cam Smith
Storyline: 430 and out! Smith retires as departing wingers fire
Alex Caiafa
First tryscorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Clive Churchilll: Cameron Smith
Biggest storyline: Smith ends career with a premiership!Embed from Getty Images
Jake
Winner and margin: Storm by 12 points
First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith
Biggest storyline: Smith confirms he will play on next year
Lachlan
Winner and margin: Storm by 8 points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes
Biggest storyline: Smith calls time in post-match interview
Alex Docherty
Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points
First tryscorer: Josh Mansour
Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Biggest storyline: Cameron Smith in his last game scores a try late to take the lead for the Storm
Fraser
Winner and margin: Storm by 10 points
First tryscorer: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Clive Churchill: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Biggest storyline:
Ali
Winner and margin: Storm by 8 points
First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Cameron Smith
Biggest storyline: The greatest player to ever play the game bows out with a grand final victory
Benjamin
Winner and margin: Storm by 6 points
First tryscorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Clive Churchill: Isaah Yeo
Biggest storyline: Cam Smith potentially retiring
Monica
Winner and margin: Storm by 2 points
First tryscorer: Dylan Edwards
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
Biggest storyline: Smith retires after a premiership win
Ebony
Winner and margin: Storm by 4 points
First tryscorer: Cameron Munster
Clive Churchill: Cameron Munster
Biggest storyline: Cam Smith retires with a premiership