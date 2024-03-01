With kick-off for the 2024 NRL season just a day away, the time for predictions has almost come to its close.

But not without Zero Tackle's team unveiling their predicted ladder for the 2024 NRL season.

We asked our founder Matt Clements, editor Scott Pryde, and writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols how they see the season playing out.

These are their responses.

Matt Clements

The Top 4 for 2024 seems pretty straight forward and can't really see it changing much from 2023.

Sharks and Raiders drop out of the top eight and are replaced by Sea Eagles and Eels. Think the Luke Brooks signing for Sea Eagles will be a big one and if the Eels can keep their players on the park, they should also be playing finals football.

Out of the five teams list between 9 and 13 on my predicted ladder, I expect the Rabbitohs and the Cowboys will have the best chance of making me a liar. If they put it together, they could push for the Top 8.

The biggest fall here is the Raiders. Top 8 in 2023 to bottom 4 in 2024. Jack Wighton is a huge competitor and will be very hard to replace. Their halves stocks seem paper thin and an injury here could significantly derail their season. Much like 2023, I expect the Bulldogs, Dragons and Tigers to be competing for the wooden spoon.

1. Penrith Panthers

2. Brisbane Broncos

3. Melbourne Storm

4. New Zealand Warriors

5. Parramatta Eels

6. Manly Sea Eagles

7. Sydney Roosters

8. Newcastle Knights

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs

10. Cronulla Sharks

11. Gold Coast Titans

12. North Queensland Cowboys

13. The Dolphins

14. Canberra Raiders

15. Canterbury Bulldogs

16. St George Illawarra Dragons

17. Wests Tigers

Ethan Lee Chalk

The top spots on the ladder will look remarkably similar to last season, with the two Grand Finalists - Panthers and Broncos - taking their respective positions on the table.

However, it's hard to go past the Broncos winning the minor premiership due to their success at home and depth when the Origin series comes around.

Cross-town rivals Rabbitohs and Roosters will round out the top four, whilst the Cronulla Sharks will take the number five position led by Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes and newly re-signed prop Braden Hamlin-Uele.

In the next three spots, I have gone with The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers - this means the Knights, Warriors, Storm, and Raiders will move out of the top eight.

After an incredible first season, The Dolphins can only improve after signing representative duo Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Fleger from Red Hill.

The Titans are near unbeatable when the forward pack of David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Moeaki Fotuaika is on fire. Add Beau Fermor, Erin Clark, Klese Haas and Jacob Alick, and the club's pack could be regarded as one of the best in the NRL.

While it may surprise many, my belief is that the Wests Tigers will surprise everyone and finish in eighth place. Jahream Bula is a top-tier fullback, whilst their halves signings finally give them some depth and options - an area they have lacked in recent season. Many also forget the incredible talent in the forwards the club has with Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papalii, John Bateman and Stefano Utoikamanu.

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Penrith Panthers

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs

4. Sydney Roosters

5. Cronulla Sharks

6. The Dolphins

7. Gold Coast Titans

8. Wests Tigers

9. Manly Sea Eagles

10. Newcastle Knights

11. New Zealand Warriors

12. Melbourne Storm

13. Canterbury Bulldogs

14. North Queensland Cowboys

15. Parramatta Eels

16. Canberra Raiders

17. St George Illawarra Dragons

Dan Nichols

For me the Bunnies and Eels will return to the top eight at the expense of Canberra and Newcastle. The Roosters will improve on the back of two wonderful signings and return to the top four.

The Dolphins will be big improvers and will become the competitions great entertainers. Look for similar seasons from the Sharks, Storm and Warriors.

Brisbane finally capture the Minor Premiership they should have collected last year. Penrith will be Penrith are ultimately look set for yet another Grand Final.

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Sydney Roosters

4. Melbourne Storm

5. New Zealand Warriors

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs

7. Cronulla Sharks

8. Parramatta Eels

9. Newcastle Knights

10. The Dolphins

11. Manly Sea Eagles

12. Gold Coast Titans

13. North Queensland Cowboys

14. Canberra Raiders

15. Wests Tigers

16. Canterbury Bulldogs

17. St George Illawarra Dragons

Scott Pryde

It's extremely difficult for mine to see the Penrith Panthers being knocked off their perch. Brisbane have taken a shot to their forward depth, while the jury is out on the Warriors.

I see the Sydney Roosters improving to challenge Penrith if James Tedesco doesn't overplay his hand, but that 'if' is as big as any in the competition.

Melbourne are a picture of consistency, while the Sharks and Knights should also be in the top eight. That leaves a single spot for the disappointments of last year, with the Eels my tip to take it if they stay fit.

The best of the rest are the Dolphins and Rabbitohs who will challenge for the eight, before the Sea Eagles (although a genuine dark horse to cause some problems), Titans and Cowboys are next.

The bottom four is almost the same as last year, but I've got the Raiders in for a very difficult season, only avoiding the wooden spoon ahead of the Tigers.

1. Penrith Panthers

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. New Zealand Warriors

5. Melbourne Storm

6. Parramatta Eels

7. Cronulla Sharks

8. Newcastle Knights

9. The Dolphins

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs

11. Manly Sea Eagles

12. Gold Coast Titans

13. North Queensland Cowboys

14. Canterbury Bulldogs

15. St George Illawarra Dragons

16. Canberra Raiders

17. Wests Tigers