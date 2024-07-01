Mal Meninga, the coach of the Australian Kangaroos, has confirmed that NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax is in line to earn a call-up to the national team at the end of the year.

Since moving from the centres to the wing, Lomax has found career-best form, which has seen him become one of the competition's elite players and earn a maiden call-up for the NSW Blues.

Arguably one of the best Blues players of the 2024 State of Origin series, the Dragons star could add more honours to his resume before the end of the year, when he will move to the Parramatta Eels.

Only 24, Lomax could be regarded as one of the best NRL players under the age of 25 and has already managed to register 106 first-grade appearances and 775 career points.

“I think he's right on track to play in a green and gold jersey,” Meninga said on SEN 1170 The Throwdown.

“He's playing terrific footy for his club and he had a couple of blinders, he's played really well in Game I and II.

“If he keeps his form up then he's in the picture definitely. He's confident in his own ability, but he's had some bad wraps over time, over his personality around the team.

“But I found him really engaging and really good, (he) puts his team first, I think it's a bit of a shame all this turmoil around the Dragons and him wanting to leave.

“He's a quality young man, plus he can certainly play footy.”

Meninga confirmed this after he backed James Tedesco to retain the Kangaroos' fullback jersey despite not featuring in the most recent Origin match.

Tedesco will go head-to-head with NSW Blues fullback Dylan Edwards, QLD Maroons fullback Reece Walsh and 2023 Dally M Medal winner Kalyn Ponga for the No.1 jumper at the end of the year.

Meninga also revealed last week that he has been keeping a close eye on the standout performance during the three State of Origin matches after Australia endured a shock loss to the New Zealand Kiwis in the Final of the 2023 Pacific Championships.

“After what happened last year, we've got to look at where we're heading with the Kangaroos and I have to place a fair bit of importance this year on rep footy,” Meninga said last week.

"Laurie's [Laurie Daley] a selector as well, and we sat down, we had a look at where we were heading with the Kangaroos, Tedesco was the incumbent, and he hasn't let his team, his state or his country down before.

"We've got so many great fullbacks and some of our great players are fullbacks in this day and age and when you get to the elite level, then sometimes you've just got to find a spot for them.”